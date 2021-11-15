Remembrance Sunday 2021: Leighton-Linslade falls silent in memory of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice

Hundreds of members of the public along with veterans, uniformed organisations and dignitaries fell silent at 11am on Sunday at the Leighton Buzzard war memorial to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

A parade lead by the band marched from Lake Street to Church Square before members of the public, who had previously lined the procession route, joined to pay their respects. In a service lead by Rev Cate Irvine, wreaths were laid at the memorial by those attending including dignitaries, serving members of the armed forces, veteran associations and uniformed organisations from within the town.

Following the service, the Royal British Legion thanked those who attended representing the forces and veterans’ associations and to members of the local community for their support. It was noted that the return to a normal parade and service was very welcome following the more muted commemoration in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A short service of remembrance was also held at the Linslade War Memorial led by Rev Dr Bernard Minton who was also joined by dignitaries, veterans, uniformed organisations and the local community.

For those unable to attend, a live stream of the Leighton Buzzard service was available via the Town Council’s Facebook page and the All Saints Church YouTube channel. Copies of both services are also available on the town council’s website https://www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk/remembrance.

A town council spokesman said: "We would like to thank all those involved in the organisation of both services as well as all those in attendance. This was a moving and poignant community event as people came together as a town to remember the fallen."

See an online photo gallery here