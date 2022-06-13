Fun and festivities in Leighton-Linslade and Heath and Reach.

Right royal Jubilee celebrations across Leighton-Linslade and Heath and Reach!

Leighton-Linslade residents came out in force to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, as bunting could been seen flying proudly all the way from the town to Heath and Reach.

Monday, 13th June 2022, 1:37 pm
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 1:37 pm

Many streets were closed off for the festivities as families gathered to honour Her Majesty’s 70-year reign with games, tasty treats, and a glass of fizz.

Take a look through our gallery to see who you can spot getting into the party spirit in Russell Way, Sandpiper Way, Garland Way, Heath and Reach, and Footsteps Nursery and Pre-School.

1. Footsteps Nursery & Pre-School

Jubilee Celebrations at Footsteps Nursery & Pre-School

Photo: Footsteps Nursery & Pre-School

2. Sandpiper Way

Sandpiper Way's Jubilee Celebrations

Photo: Danielle Lange

3. Footsteps Nursery & Pre-School

Jubilee Celebrations at Footsteps Nursery & Pre-School

Photo: Footsteps Nursery & Pre-School

4. Sandpiper Way

Sandpiper Way's Jubilee Celebrations

Photo: Danielle Lange

