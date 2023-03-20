Rise in fake traders door knocking in residential areas reported to police in Wing
A number of incidents have been reported to the police
A number of people claiming to be selling goods door-to-door have been reported to the police in Wing.
Thames Valley Police announced yesterday (19 March) that several people are claiming to be doorstep sellers in the Aylesbury Vale village.
While the police acknowledges that legitimate businesses sell goods in neighbourhoods using this strategy, it also warns that this can be a cover for criminal activity.
Thames Valley Police has highlighted the ‘Nottingham Knocker’ practice where offenders claim to be working for a charity or as part of an ex-offenders scheme.
In Nottingham this practice was used to fraudulently sell products for well above their work and also to gain access to homes to set up future burglaries.
The police force has provided the following advice to residents dealing with door-knockers:
-"Always use the door chain when answering the door - if you are not sure, do not open the door
-“Anyone selling door to door needs a pedlar’s certificate, which you can ask to see
-“Always check the credentials of unknown callers - do not phone the number on the ID card, use a phone book or a bill
-“Never employ cold-calling doorstep traders or engage with cold callers on the phone
-“Do not keep substantial sums of money in the home
-“Always keep front and back doors locked
-“Consider joining or setting up a No Cold Calling Zone or Neighbourhood Watch scheme
-“Report any suspicious callers or activity to the police immediately
-“Keep an eye on elderly or vulnerable neighbours, friends and family”
Previously, a well-known group of door-to-door criminals used a group name called, ‘the duster sellers’, as a front for criminal activity.
A Thames Valley Police spokesman added: “No person should feel obliged to buy from people on the doorstep. We encourage residents to report all incidents to police and firmly but politely refuse the sales. We would discourage all purchases from doorstep sellers unless you are certain of their legitimacy.
“Should these persons become aggressive and refuse to leave, please phone us immediately on 999. If it is non-urgent and you wish to inform us of the incident, please call on 101 or report it via our webform on the Thames Valley Police website.”