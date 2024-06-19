Road closures: 12 for Leighton Buzzard drivers to avoid over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists in the Leighton Buzzard area have been advised to avoid road closures which could case delays of up to 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list issued by National Highways, shows five closures already in place are expected to continue this week:

• A5, until 5am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Brickhill to Thorn Turn Roundabout - mobile lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, until 5am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Turn Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - mobile lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, until 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081,until 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, until 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, A5 Dunstable Northern Bypass to M1, junction 11A Link Road - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm June 19 to 6am June 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1/A1081 both directions, M1 jct 10 exit slip and roundabout, A1081 under lane closures and carriageway closures for lining works on behalf of Luton Borough Council.

• A5, from 8pm to 11.45pm on June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction with Sandhouse Lane - traffic signals for pole replacement works on behalf of BT.

• M1, from 10pm June 24 to 5am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to junction 9 - lane closures for structure - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm June 25 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, Bedford Road to M1, junction 11a west roundabout - lane closure for scaffold works on behalf of National Grid.

• A5, from 8pm June 25 to 5am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Sheep Lane Roundabout to Sandhouse Lane - multiway traffic signals for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm June 26 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Hockliffe to Sheep Lane Roundabout - two-way traffic signals for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.