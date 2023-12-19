Road closures for Leighton Buzzard drivers to watch out for in the run up to Christmas

Road closures in the area this week

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that closures already in place are expected to carry on this week are:

• A1081, until 5am, February 3, 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, until 6am, February 9, 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Sandhouse Lane to Eastern Way traffic signals and 40mph speed restriction for S278 works on behalf of Road traffic Solutions.

• M1, to 5am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1 to 5am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 to junction 11A - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.