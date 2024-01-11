News you can trust since 1861
BREAKING

Road reopens after emergency works to repair burst water main in Leighton Buzzard

A diversion was put in place during the works
By Lynn Hughes
Published 11th Jan 2024, 15:13 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 15:27 GMT
Traffic alert stock imageTraffic alert stock image
Traffic alert stock image

A burst water main closed North Street in Leighton Buzzard early today (Thursday).

A diversion was set in place during the works, and the road has now reopened after repairs were completed.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We are sorry for any traffic disruption on North Street in Leighton Buzzard earlier today. We had needed to close the road to enable our teams to complete a repair on a burst main in the area. We’re pleased to say the repair has been completed and the closure has been lifted.

"We’re grateful to our customers and road users for their patience whilst we carried out these essential works and apologise again for any inconvenience caused.”

Related topics:Leighton BuzzardNorth StreetAnglian Water
News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice