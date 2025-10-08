Rogue landlord fined following unlawful eviction in Leighton Buzzard

A landlord has been fined following an investigation into an unlawful eviction at a property in Leighton Buzzard.

The investigation, which began in April 2024, focused on a property on North Street and uncovered serious breaches of the Protection from Eviction Act 1977.

The case was brought before Luton Magistrates Court on August 1, by Central Bedfordshire Council’s Private Sector Housing team. The landlord, Stuart Lance Kellman, pleaded guilty to unlawfully depriving a tenant of access to their home and unlawfully removing the tenant’s belongings.

He was sentenced and fined and now carries a criminal conviction for these offences.

Councillor Steven Watkins, Executive Member for Housing and Assets, said: “We are pleased with the outcome of this case, which reflects the seriousness of the offences and the risk posed to tenants. It demonstrates our firm stance against rogue landlords.

"We will not hesitate to take legal action against those who breach their responsibilities and put tenants at risk. Everyone deserves to feel safe and secure in their home, and we are committed to protecting that right.”

Central Bedfordshire Council continues to actively investigate reports of unlawful landlord behaviour and encourages tenants to come forward if they believe their rights have been violated.

