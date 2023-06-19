News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’

Roll up as the Vintage Rally returns to Leighton Buzzard this weekend

There will be a variety of classic vehicles on show from motorcycles to tractors
By Lynn Hughes
Published 19th Jun 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 14:18 BST

Lovers of vintage vehicles are in for a treat as the annual Vintage Rally returns to Leighton Buzzard this weekend.

More than 100 vintage and classic vehicles turned up to last year’s show, at the Leighton Buzzard Narrow Gauge Railway in Pages Park.

And this year promises to be just as much of a hit. For railway enthusiasts there will also be a train service in both steam and diesel haulage from 10.30am.

The annual show is a must for vintage car enthusiastsThe annual show is a must for vintage car enthusiasts
The annual show is a must for vintage car enthusiasts
Most Popular

A great variety of classes of vehicles will be on show, ranging from cars to public service vehicles, military to motorcycles, and commercial vehicles to tractors showing how motoring has progressed over the decades since the start of the 20th century. And there's plenty on offer to entertain little ones who have a passion for wheels!

Organiser, Andrew Robinson, told the LBO: "Visitors may have a chance to spot the car they first bought 40 years ago!"

The event, on Sunday, June 25 from 10am to 5pm is free but donations would be appreciated.

The show is at Pages ParkThe show is at Pages Park
The show is at Pages Park
Related topics:Leighton Buzzard