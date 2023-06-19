Lovers of vintage vehicles are in for a treat as the annual Vintage Rally returns to Leighton Buzzard this weekend.

More than 100 vintage and classic vehicles turned up to last year’s show, at the Leighton Buzzard Narrow Gauge Railway in Pages Park.

And this year promises to be just as much of a hit. For railway enthusiasts there will also be a train service in both steam and diesel haulage from 10.30am.

The annual show is a must for vintage car enthusiasts

A great variety of classes of vehicles will be on show, ranging from cars to public service vehicles, military to motorcycles, and commercial vehicles to tractors showing how motoring has progressed over the decades since the start of the 20th century. And there's plenty on offer to entertain little ones who have a passion for wheels!

Organiser, Andrew Robinson, told the LBO: "Visitors may have a chance to spot the car they first bought 40 years ago!"

The event, on Sunday, June 25 from 10am to 5pm is free but donations would be appreciated.