Rotary are delighted to announce that Santa received record donations of £21,000

Santa and his sleigh are now safely tucked up at home after his exhaustive efforts during December, however it was all worthwhile as with the help of Rotary and his many community elves he collected £21,000 in donations from the incredibly generous Leighton Linslade Community. Santa has entrusted the money to his Rotary Elves and they will be distributing the funds to a mixture of charties over the coming months.

"We were thrilled with the 2023 Santa visits and the incredible generosity of the local community which resulted in £21,000 being donated. We have already set about distributing some of the funds to local charities with 25 different groups receiving money. These groups cover a wide range of support in our community, from Sport, through to the Salvation Army, Health Charities and the Citizens Advice Bureau. We have already agreed with Santa that he will come back to Leighton-Linslade this December so keep an eye and ear out for his Sleigh."