Rotary at home and abroad
With two very different projects Rotary in Leighton Linslade was this week able to impact the community at home but also in far away Ukraine.
In town, Rotarians Dave and Ian set about cleaning graffiti off the wall of Bassett Road Surgery, ensuring the eyesore was removed and the surgery returned to its best.
At the same time Rotarian Richard was picking up 180 knitted baby hats from Di, a super knitter from Linslade. This consignment brought Di's contribution to 1000 baby hats for our friends in Ukraine and ensured that Leighton Linslade Rotary with the wonderful support of the community had sent 3,000 baby hats to our friends in Ukraine as they continue to suffer at the hands of Russian aggression.
A Rotary spokesman said:Rotary is not always about big events, sometimes it’s the smaller things that count, like two Rotarians in action cleaning graffiti from the local surgery wall or maybe it’s our friend Di the super knitter completing 1000 Baby Hats for Ukraine. All these things contribute to making an overall difference and demonstrate Rotary in Action.