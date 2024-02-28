Rotary at home and abroad

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With two very different projects Rotary in Leighton Linslade was this week able to impact the community at home but also in far away Ukraine.

In town, Rotarians Dave and Ian set about cleaning graffiti off the wall of Bassett Road Surgery, ensuring the eyesore was removed and the surgery returned to its best.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the same time Rotarian Richard was picking up 180 knitted baby hats from Di, a super knitter from Linslade. This consignment brought Di's contribution to 1000 baby hats for our friends in Ukraine and ensured that Leighton Linslade Rotary with the wonderful support of the community had sent 3,000 baby hats to our friends in Ukraine as they continue to suffer at the hands of Russian aggression.

Rotarian Ian cleaning graffiti