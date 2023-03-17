Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade challenges community to join hats for babies in Ukraine project

Could you help knit hats for vulnerable newborns in Ukraine?

The Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade is joining the drive by the International Fellowship of Rotary Healthcare Professionals to provide hats for small babies in Ukraine – and is inviting the community to join in.

Rotary President Robin Comerford said: “I am taking up the challenge and am going to learn to knit and do my bit. The ‘Hats for Ukrainian Babies (HUB)’ project will save the lives of innocent babies, and through the International Fellowship of Rotary Healthcare Professionals we can cut out the bureaucracy and get these simple but effective garments to those who really need them.”

You can find a knitting pattern on the club’s website – but knitters are welcome to use their own favourite patterns too.