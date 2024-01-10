The Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade were delighted on Monday to formally welcome new member Kuldip Shergill to the club after he had been helping out at recent events and attending social functions over the last few months.

Kuldip moved to Leighton Linslade in 2020 residing in the Clipstone Park area and became the sixth new member to join Rotary in the last eighteen months as the club seeks to grow along with the whole Leighton Linslade community.

Rotary said:

" We are delighted to formally welcome Kuldip as we start 2024, we hope over the coming months to see further additional members as the club looks to build on its recent recruitment success in order that it can continue to support the growing Leighton Linslade community"

Kuldip welcomed by Rotary President Richard Ramsbothom

