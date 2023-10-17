News you can trust since 1861
Rotary helping BIGG

Rotary in Leighton Linslade are thrilled to be helping the Bedfordshire Inclusive Girl Guides.
By Richard JohnsonContributor
Published 17th Oct 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read
BIGG as they are known, are a one of a kind Guide unit providing a unique place for girls with special needs to meet and thrive in a guiding environment, working for their badges and having fun just like their mainstream friends in Rainbow’s, Brownies and Guides.

BIGG is a very special unit who meet once a month at Mary Bassett School in Leighton Buzzard and Rotary are delighted that this vital service is delivered in our community providing a unique chance for girls to learn all those special guiding life skills that will be so valuable in the years ahead.

Rotary President Richard Ramsbothom along with a small group of Rotarians recently visited BIGG and were shown the incredible work being undertaken and the use that is being made of Rotary's support.

Rotary President Richard presenting “ Yes We Can” medals at BIGGRotary President Richard presenting “ Yes We Can” medals at BIGG
A Rotary spokesperson said:

"This is a truly remarkable Guide Unit and for once we are lucky enough to have it right here in Leighton Linslade. Rotary are pleased to able to support the girls and leaders both through its " Yes We Can" sports program but also by lending some financial support to enable them to grow and prosper. It's truly wonderful to see girls with special needs getting the same opportunities as their mainstream friends"

