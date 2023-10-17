Rotary helping BIGG

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BIGG as they are known, are a one of a kind Guide unit providing a unique place for girls with special needs to meet and thrive in a guiding environment, working for their badges and having fun just like their mainstream friends in Rainbow’s, Brownies and Guides.

BIGG is a very special unit who meet once a month at Mary Bassett School in Leighton Buzzard and Rotary are delighted that this vital service is delivered in our community providing a unique chance for girls to learn all those special guiding life skills that will be so valuable in the years ahead.

Rotary President Richard Ramsbothom along with a small group of Rotarians recently visited BIGG and were shown the incredible work being undertaken and the use that is being made of Rotary's support.

Rotary President Richard presenting “ Yes We Can” medals at BIGG

A Rotary spokesperson said: