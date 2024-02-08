Rotary welcomes another new member

Building on the successful recruitment of new members in 2023, 2024 has got off to a spectacular start with two additions in two months and the Leighton-Linslade Club is now at its strongest numbers wise for some years. The club's emphasis on supporting the local community through its support for the local food banks, young people's mental health and its award winning disability sports program to name just three things, is attracting interest and support from the growing local population.