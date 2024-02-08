Rotary welcomes another new member
Building on the successful recruitment of new members in 2023, 2024 has got off to a spectacular start with two additions in two months and the Leighton-Linslade Club is now at its strongest numbers wise for some years. The club's emphasis on supporting the local community through its support for the local food banks, young people's mental health and its award winning disability sports program to name just three things, is attracting interest and support from the growing local population.
A Rotary spokesman said:
" We are delighted that Avis has joined Rotary, her drive and enthusiasm will be a tremendous asset to the Club, and will further strengthen the clubs ability to support the community whether that be through the delivery of community events or charitable donations"
Anyone wishing to know more about Rotary can contact the Club vis its website https://leightonlinsladerotary.com/news/ or by e mail [email protected]