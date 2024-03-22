Rotary “Yes We Can” program thriving

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the last twelve months the Football element has developed significantly since moving to affiliate with local grassroots club Leighton Park Rangers. With a growth of 33% in registered participant’s to nearly 40 players, the squad now fields a U14 team and 2 adult teams when it attends the Berks, Bucks & Oxford Inclusion League Tournaments. Leighton Park Rangers have been brilliant partners, and the new kit is superb.

The program has also been delighted to partner with the Leighton Linslade Schools Sports Partnership to sponsor their Invictus Games offering to Year 7/8 children in the five local middle schools. This initiative seeks to engage with children with SEND and provide five special sports sessions through the school year, one each of athletics, cricket and football with an additional two multi-sports events. We sincerely hope this will encourage more children with SEND to engage in sport outside school and keep them active

The latest development comes with news hot off the press that “Yes We Can” is in advanced talks with Leighton Buzzard Golf Club to add Golf to its menu of sports. This will be an exciting development and comes after Woburn Golf Club invited “Yes We Can” to attend the 2023 G4D open

Football under the lights

Richard Johnson OBE the Rotary Lead for "Yes We Can"

All our sports continue to thrive and with a menu that now has Football, Hockey, Sailing, Swimming, Tennis, Outreach and now Golf there is an increasing number of opportunities for those with a disability to engage in Sport. None of this would of course be possible without the fantastic partnerships that have been built over the last seven years.

We therefore acknowledge the massive debt we owe to Leighton Park Rangers, Leighton Buzzard Hockey Club, MK Sailability, Otters Swimming Club and Linslade Tennis Club and soon to be Leighton Buzzard Golf Club and their coaches and volunteers without whom the Rotary/ “Yes We Can” program could not function.