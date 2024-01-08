Row as plan for volunteers to staff Leighton Buzzard’s police hub branded 'an insult'

The Police and Crime Commissioner has called for volunteers to man the front desk of the hub

A row is brewing over policing in Leighton Buzzard after Liberal Democrats called a plea for volunteers to man the new police hub “an insult”.

Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Akinbusoye called for volunteers after the community policing team completed the move to the Bossard House police hub last month.

In a social media post he said: “As part of discussions today, we will also look into having a front desk run by volunteers. It will not be possible to have police officers man the desk as we want them out on the streets doing patrols.”

But Leighton Buzzard Liberal Democrat councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay criticised what she said was the PCC’s failure to provide proper policing to the town.

She said: “Our town has been let down time and again by lack of police on the beat, and by the loss of our police station. The repeated break-ins at town businesses over the summer show the urgent need for more visible policing to keep our town safe.

“Yet the new ‘hub’ at Bossard House falls far short of the full time police station local residents need and deserve, meaning people still face travelling to Dunstable or Luton to report issues in person.

“And the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner’s call for volunteers to staff the policing hub is an absolute insult to local residents who should not have to step in to cover roles that should be done by paid police staff. This is policing on the cheap from the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner and local residents won't stand for it.

“To add insult to injury the Conservative Commissioner wants to hike up Leighton Buzzard’s council tax to record levels without any further commitment to additional policing in our town.”

The new community police base in West Street also serves as a space for response officers based in Dunstable, and aims to bring policing closer to the community it serves according to a police spokesman.

But people will still need to visit Dunstable or Luton police stations for some reasons – including making enquiries or using online reporting tools.

Last month Chief Inspector Jim Goldsmith said: “The Leighton Buzzard Community policing team have now fully moved into Bossard House and will allow officers who are patrolling in the area to use this location instead of having to return to Dunstable or Luton for admin purposes.”

Mr Akinbusoye added: “Bossard House is now the home for the town’s community team and I look forward to the team being brought up to full establishment by the end of January. I want to see more special constables operating out of Bossard House and the establishment of a front desk, staffed by volunteers that the public can talk to.”

In a statement Mr Akinbusoye said: “Officers who respond to 999 calls are now able to work from Bossard House between jobs to complete administrative tasks, reducing the need for officers to drive back to either Dunstable or Luton.