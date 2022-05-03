Royal Mail rolls out 43 electric vans at Leighton Buzzard delivery office

On April 29 staff waved goodbye to 43 diesel vans, which were replaced by electric ones as part of the company’s nationwide roll-out.

12 electric charging posts have also been installed on the site as part of the transformation, and the electricity for powering the office and for charging the vehicles is purchased via a 100 per cent renewable tariff.

Andrew Selous, MP for South West Bedfordshire, said: "I am very impressed at the investment the Royal mail has made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in this way and know that many organisations have now realised that the whole life cost of electric vehicles is an extremely competitive option with the tax incentives provided."

Andrew Selous MP visits Royal Mail, Leighton Buzzard.

It is said that the move will help the Leighton Buzzard’s postmen and postwomen deliver letters and parcels safely and efficiently, while producing fewer emissions.

Meanwhile, it is part of a wider plan to roll out 3,000 electric vans to delivery office locations across the UK, making Royal Mail the largest electric fleet of any UK parcel operator.

Nazam Ali, Leighton Buzzard delivery office manager, said: “It’s been great to have the opportunity to be leading the way in the rollout of Royal Mail’s new electric fleet.

"The new vans will be become a familiar site on the streets of Leighton Buzzard and our posties are really excited about doing their bit to reduce air and noise pollution in the town. As a company, we pride ourselves with having the lowest reported CO2e emissions per parcel amongst major UK delivery companies and showcasing the way to achieving a more sustainable future for our fleet and our planet.”