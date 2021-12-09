Royal recognition for Leighton Buzzard-based Duke of Edinburgh’s Award manager

A Leighton Buzzard-based Duke of Edinburgh’s Award manager has received royal recognition for her exceptional dedication to supporting young people on the scheme.

Fiona Green has run the DofE at Vandyke Upper School for 16 years, giving young people the chance to take on challenges, discover new skills and passions and develop their confidence, resilience and self-belief.

To mark International Volunteer Day on December 5, Fiona was one of a small group of volunteers to receive a personal letter of commendation from HRH The Earl of Wessex – a DofE Trustee – and a special commemorative coin marking the life and legacy of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, the DofE’s patron. The coins have been donated by The Royal Mint.

Vandyke DoE students

The 50 coin recipients, including Fiona, were selected to reflect some of the different roles, successes and activities on behalf of more than 45,000 people delivering DofE across the UK. Many have given decades to supporting young people, while others have gone above and beyond to make sure young people can continue their DofE despite personal challenges or the effects of the pandemic.

In the last 16years, DofE at Vandyke Upper School has grown enormously, creating a real buzz around the school, especially during the expedition season. The Bronze award started with 20 students and has grown to 110. The Silver award started with 12 students and has developed to 50. Finally, the Gold award started with six students and 30 have now been registered.

Fiona said: “The students’ overwhelming enthusiasm for the award scheme inspires teachers, support staff and alumni to volunteer and encourage the young people to become our leaders of the future by giving them the opportunity to gain confidence and resilience whilst also having fun!”

The DofE’s CEO Ruth Marvel said: “If young people are the heart of our organisation, volunteers are the lungs, breathing life into our programmes, changing the lives of young people so that they have the confidence and resilience to deal with whatever life might have in store.

Vandyke DoE students