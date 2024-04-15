RSPCA offers microchipping for cats in Leighton Buzzard

The new law states cats have to be microchipped
By Lynn Hughes
Published 15th Apr 2024, 17:29 BST
The event is on Saturday
Moggies in Leighton Buzzard will need to be microchipped from June 10 as a new law comes into action.

And the RSPCA in South Bedfordshire is offering the service for free at the Meadow Way community centre, on Saturday from 10am to 4pm. It is the last free event the charity will be doing before the new law comes in.

The event is open to dogs, cats and rabbits. Slots can be booked by ringing 07510 390872.