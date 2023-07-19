The park has won a Green Flag for the fourth consecutive year - photo Greensand Ridge

Rushmere Country Park in Heath and Reach is celebrating receiving its Green Flag award for the fourth consecutive year.

The award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces and a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that care for the green space.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd MBE said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Rushmere Country Park in achieving a Green Flag Award.

“Rushmere Country Park is a vital green space for the community in Leighton Buzzard and surrounding area, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles. The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”

The Greensand Trust chief executive Gill Welham said: “We’re delighted to see the hard work of our staff and volunteers recognised in this way for the fourth consecutive year.

“The Greensand Trust is also involved in helping to manage a number of Bedfordshire Green Flag sites including Ampthill Great Park, Tiddenfoot Waterside Park, Linslade Wood and Flitton Moor, but this award is one we are particularly proud of as we manage Rushmere Country Park which we co-own with Central Bedfordshire Council.”

Advertisement

Advertisement