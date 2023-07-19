News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Rushmere Country Park in Heath and Reach wins Green Flag award - for the fourth year running

The award is the quality mark for parks and green spaces
By Lynn Hughes
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 11:24 BST
The park has won a Green Flag for the fourth consecutive year - photo Greensand RidgeThe park has won a Green Flag for the fourth consecutive year - photo Greensand Ridge
The park has won a Green Flag for the fourth consecutive year - photo Greensand Ridge

Rushmere Country Park in Heath and Reach is celebrating receiving its Green Flag award for the fourth consecutive year.

The award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces and a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that care for the green space.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd MBE said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Rushmere Country Park in achieving a Green Flag Award.

“Rushmere Country Park is a vital green space for the community in Leighton Buzzard and surrounding area, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles. The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”

Most Popular

The Greensand Trust chief executive Gill Welham said: “We’re delighted to see the hard work of our staff and volunteers recognised in this way for the fourth consecutive year.

“The Greensand Trust is also involved in helping to manage a number of Bedfordshire Green Flag sites including Ampthill Great Park, Tiddenfoot Waterside Park, Linslade Wood and Flitton Moor, but this award is one we are particularly proud of as we manage Rushmere Country Park which we co-own with Central Bedfordshire Council.”

Also receiving Green Flags are Linslade Memorial Playing Fields and Garden of Remembrance, Linslade Recreation Ground , Pages Park, Parson's Close Recreation Ground and Vandyke Road Cemetery, all under the control of Leighton Linslade Council.

Related topics:Central Bedfordshire Council