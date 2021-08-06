Rushmere Parkrun organisers thrilled to be up and running again on August 14

Organisers of the Rushmere Parkrun are delighted to announce the event's return from the pandemic on Saturday, August 14.

They say the Greensand Trust, which manages Rushmere Park where the 5k timed run takes place every Saturday at 9am, have been highly supportive and have been actively working alongside their Parkrun core team to ensure the safe return following the enforced lengthy lay-off.

A spokesman for Rushmere Parkrun said: "Runners in Leighton and the surrounding areas are delighted that this highly popular event will soon be a weekly event again. The Rushmere core team are looking forward to meeting old and new friends on their relaunch date

Previous Rushmere Parkrun events

"6,214 unique runners have enjoyed the fun and community spirit at Rushmere Parkrun since November 2015.Together they have clocked up 35,446 runs at this amazing event. Rushmere is a unique trail running experience through some of the finest woods in the area."

All Parkrun events are currently operating under a Covid-19 framework to keep runners as safe as they reasonably can.

Everyone is welcome at Parkrun and there are no barriers as to who can participate (U11s must be supervised). If you have not tried Parkrun and want to come along then you can register at https://www.parkrun.org.uk/registerThe event is run entirely by volunteers who give their time freely every week, anyone can get involved and volunteer and if you are interested then the future roster and details on how to join in can be found at https://www.parkrun.org.uk/rushmere/volunteerResponding to the return of Parkrun events, chair of the Local Government Association’s Culture Tourism and Sport Board, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson said: “The LGA is delighted to see the return of Parkrun.

“These popular events are incredibly valuable for many people in supporting both their physical and mental health and wellbeing. We’re thankful to both Parkrun and councils for their patience and hard work in supporting the safe return of these events.

“Our public parks and green spaces are some of our most cherished local services that benefit people of all ages and backgrounds, and as one of the largest providers of these facilities councils are committed to ensuring these spaces continue to be accessible for everyone."

