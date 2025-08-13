A Samurai sword given to Major Rowland Cutts by a Japanese officer, just before his execution, is among the items on display at a VJ Day exhibition in Cublington

A Samurai sword is among the memorabilia on display at a VJ Day exhibition, being held in the village of Cublington, near Leighton Buzzard on Friday August 15.

It is taking place at Cublington Village Hall between 12.30pm and 8.30pm and is being organised by Trisha Bundock, whose late father Major Rowland Cutts fought on the frontline in Burma during the Second World War.

The displays include memorabilia from Major Cutts’ service with the Fourteenth Army, a multi-national force featuring units from Commonwealth countries.

The memorabilia includes a Samurai sword he was given by a Japanese officer, just before the officer was executed.

Trisha told the LBO: “This is a tribute to my father and all those men and women who fought and many who gave their lives.

“He was in Burma from the start of the war until 1946, and was made a major at 24. He rarely talked about the war as they were told not to talk about it.”

Donations received on the day will be shared between the Gurkha Association and the Royal British Legion.

VJ Day, also known as Victory over Japan Day, marks the day on which Imperial Japan surrendered during the Second World War, a move that effectively brought the war to an end.

This year marks 80 years since the end of the Second World War.

