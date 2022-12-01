If you’re hoping to get ‘all aboard’ on one of Santa’s Steam Trains this festive season don’t delay – as tickets are running out fast.

With just two days to go until Santa arrives at Leighton Buzzard Railway, it’s warning that there are very few tickets left to see him – and many trains are already sold out.

Advertisement

The magical Christmas event includes a 25 minute train ride mince pies and punch, a visit to Santa's grotto and presents for all children aged 12 and under.

Father Christmas (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

But as many of the weekend and morning trains are already fully booked, the railway is advising people to book sooner rather than later –although i’s worth keeping an eye on the in case tickets become available again.

Tickets cost £10.50 for guests aged 13 and over, £11.50 for children aged two to 12 (which includes a present) and £6.50 for children under two, including a present.

Advertisement

Anyone visiting on or before December 14 is reminded that there are nearby roadworks – so allow extra time for your journey.

See our searchable table to find out which dates and times are still available and book online here.

Advertisement

While Santa will be heading back to Lapland after the big day, there’s still a chance for a last minute ride.

Advertisement

These will be:Tuesday, 27 December: Hourly departures from 10.30 until 15.30Wednesday, 28 December: Hourly departures from 10.30 until 15.30Thursday, 29 December: Hourly departures from 10.30 until 15.30