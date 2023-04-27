Save the date and join celebrations in Leighton Buzzard to mark the King’s coronation

Save the Date for celebrations in Leighton Buzzard next weekend to mark the historic Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.

The fun starts on Saturday, May 6, with a live screening of the Coronation at Parson’s Close Recreation Ground from 10.30am.

This is a free family event with visitors invited to bring along family and friends, and a picnic to join in the celebrations.

Celebrations at Parson’s Close Recreation Ground will start from 10.30am with a firework finale shortly after 9pm

A run down of the day’s events include:

> Live-screening of the Coronation – 10.30am onwards

> Street Theatre – Victorian Time Travellers periodically from 2.30pm

> Family Film Screenings – The Lion King 3pm and Matilda the Musical, 5pm

> Live Music – The Heath Band 1pm & Leighton-Linslade Concert Band 7.15pm

> Firework Finale – Approximately 9pm.

Visit the town council website for more details on car parking, park facilities and full programme here

There’s also an opportunity to take part in The King’s Wardrobe Coronation Trail along Leighton Buzzard High Street throughout May.

The challenge will be to visit shops along the High Street for suggestions of what the King, Sir Lawrence Lion, should wear for his Coronation. Prizes are on offer for those who complete the trail.

A spokesman said: “Complete mini challenges, try on the items yourselves and take selfies with them on. When you’ve met all 10, you can see the fully prepared King in augmented reality. Taking part in the story trail is simple with details as follows:

> Visit each of the 10 locations (in any order you like)

> Scan their unique QR codes with the camera on your smart phone

> When you’ve found them all, you can download a free digital book

> Claim your free prize for taking part at Leighton Buzzard Library (subject to opening hours).

To learn more or start the trail visit the website here

Celebrate The King's Coronation at The Picture House and get ready to raise a glass to the new King and rejoice with an extra bank holiday weekend celebrating in true royal fashion in Leighton Buzzard.

The Coronation of his Majesty King Charles III is history in the making, and what better way to celebrate it than at The Picture House.

A spokesman said: “Make sure to pay us a visit from Saturday, May 6-Monday, May 8 as we are lined up with jubilations and entertainment befitting any King or Queen.”

A concert by the Festival Singers in celebration of the coronation of King Charles Including music by Stanford, Faure, Parry, Elgar, Stopford and Parry is to be held at St Barnabas Church Linslade on Saturday, (April 27) at 7.30pm.

And a return of the popular Soul Events at Tilsworth Golf Centre, from 5pm on Sunday, May 5, tees off with a bash to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III with a night of Coronation Soul.