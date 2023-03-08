Eager young athletes will descend on a Buckinghamshire estate this weekend for a prestigious cross-country event.

Primary school children from over 30 schools will run through the beautiful grounds of Ascott House, Wing, this Saturday (March 11) as they take part in the highly anticipated championships. The competition is run by the Aylesbury Vale Primary Schools Athletics Association (AVPSAA), with the course set in the grounds of the famous Rothschild estate.

Claire Munday, chairperson of AVPSAA, said: “We are very grateful to the Ascott Estate for hosting the cross country for the second year running therefore providing an opportunity for local children to participate in a safe and competitive event in a wonderful setting”.

The grounds of Ascott House are a beautiful setting for the race.

The race is 1,300 metres for children in years 3 and 4, and 1,600 metres for children in Years 5 and 6, both with a challenging uphill section towards the end. The event will be split into two groups based on size of school , with four races in Group A and four races in Group B. Trophies and medals are awarded to individual race runners and a cup will be awarded to the overall winning school in each group.

Steph Lloyd, visitor experience manager at the Ascott Estate, said: "The AVPSAA Cross Country Championship is a lovely way to start the Spring at Ascott and we can’t wait to welcome this year’s runners and spectators to the estate.’’

