Schoolgirl helps one-eyed Aspley Guise rescue dog find new home

A talented schoolgirl created a poster paw-trait of a lonely Aspley Guise rescue dog to help find her a new home.

Millie Scott, 11, spotted an online advert for 'Lottie' on a charity website, and wished to spread the word that she needed a loving family and a fresh start.

The National Animal Welfare Trust Bedfordshire, also known as HULA, was delighted to receive a hand drawn picture of Lottie in the post, and wished to say thank you to Millie.

The portrait of Lottie; young artist Millie.

Millie, from Cranfield, said: “I’ve drawn this picture of Lottie because I really want her to find her forever home. I look on the website every day to see if she has been reserved. My dream is for Lottie to find her forever home and live the best life she can. Even though she has one eye I know there is the right person out there for her.”

Lottie arrived at HULA, Aspley Guise, with severe eye infections, with one eye unable to be saved, and she has been in the care of the centre since February.

However, things could soon be looking up for Lottie, as someone has come forward wishing to adopt her.

Thanking Millie for her poster, animal care leader Carley Farr, said: “It was the sweetest thing when I opened the post! And we wholeheartedly agree with Millie, we know her perfect home is out there!”

Lottie.