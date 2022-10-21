Schoolgirl with big heart organises charity litter pick for Leighton Linslade Helpers

Orla Fahy, five, and her merry band of 'Pick-Lits' will be cleaning up Parson's Close park on October 29, aiming to support to environment as well as families in need.

Orla and her 12 chums are hoping to raise as much money as possible for the Leighton-Linslade Helpers, and have already surpassed their initial target of £500.

Laura Davies, Orla’s mum, told the LBO: "I'm very proud of Orla. She's only five years old and is incredibly aware of her surroundings and has a desire to make them better.

Orla Fahy

"When we spoke about litter picking, I explained to her that we could raise money for a local charity. When we discussed the options, she said she would like to help families in need.

"I took her along to the community fridge one afternoon after school and although they weren't open, they invited Orla in and spoke to her about how they helped families by preparing food parcels, but also how they ensure food from local shops doesn’t go to waste.

"They showed her where they store the food in their huge freezers."

Orla and the 'Pick-Lits' will begin their challenge next Saturday at 2pm in Parson's Close Recreation Ground, before litter picking around the town and on their way home.

Laura explained: "The name Pick-Lits was mentioned by Orla one day and it made me, and her grandparents laugh. It's genius!

"She has several friends who attend her school (Pulfords) who all want to help - this will be a new experience for all of them and the parents are very supportive as we want them all to care for their environment."

Orla added: "We don't need to litter and I want to save the world. I also want to put a green flag in my park.”

To support Orla and the 'Pick-Lits' and donate to the Leighton Linslade Helpers, please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/sponsored-litter-picking-picklits

Leighton Linslade Helpers primarily operates as a food bank amongst other services, providing assistance across Leighton Linslade and the surrounding villages.