Scouts in Cheddington, Ivinghoe, Pitstone and Wing returning in their droves after pandemic impacts attendance

After spending nearly 15 months in Zoom meetings, Scouts from Cheddington, Ivinghoe, Pitstone and Wing are very pleased to be getting back to face-to-face meetings.

The children and young people have been participating in “camp at home”, craft over Zoom, activities to do at home, science over Zoom and a great number of other activities.

Children have still been earning badges and currently many of them are being presented. This means lots of sewing for parents and carers.

Buckinghamshire Scouts are back in face-to-face meetings as well as taking part in outdoor activities

Many groups are currently undertaking activities outside. These have included lots of walks with children thus clocking up miles for the Hikes Away badge. Toasting marshmallows on an open fire has also been a popular activity, especially when they are squashed between two chocolate biscuits.

Scout Zaq Miller said: “I’m so happy to be able to see my friends, my leaders, do new activities and play games. Although Zoom meetings were OK, being able to see everyone again is much better.”

James Palin, lead volunteer for Buckinghamshire Scouts said: “Through lockdown we had a reduction in our numbers and this was expected. However, the children are now coming back in their droves.

“They are so excited to see friends and volunteers they’ve only seen over Zoom. They are looking forward to pioneering, visits to the fire station, pitching tents, playing games and a host of other activities.”

James added: “The adult volunteers across the county have been awesome during lockdown. Many have learnt new skills such as running Zoom meetings, screen sharing and organising Virtual Camps.

“With new children wanting to join on a daily basis we are actively looking for more volunteers. As Chief Scout Bear Grylls said recently, ‘Scouting is Good for You’ as it gets you out of the house, gives you the opportunity to share hobbies and interests with young people, gives you the chance to learn new skills and make friends.”