Seminar will ask how to fight poverty and homelessness in Leighton-Linslade

A special seminar is taking place to help fight poverty and homelessness in Leighton-Linslade.

Charities and agencies are invited to attended a talk on Monday, December 5, at St Barnabas Church Hall, which aims to establish short, medium and long term solutions to the Cost of Living crisis.

The seminar has been organised by Churches Together, and aims to establish the best ways to deliver "front-line support for those in need of warmth, food, and security".

Top graph Citizens' Advice Leighton-Linslade: Crisis support and food banks profile: dark blue - food banks; orange - charitable support; green - localised social welfare. Bottom graph: food banks profile.

Chris Lowe, of Churches Together, said: "Hard to imagine as it may be, the quiet, outwardly comfortably-off, market and commuter town of Leighton/Linslade – like so many similar communities throughout the British Isles – is not immune from the rising tide of poverty. Whilst this is a fact of life that may be taken as 'the norm' for large cities and deprived urban areas, these evils are starting to influence the lives and times of Middle England, affecting all levels of society – from children at school to their parents, grandparents, and other adults who face an uncertain future."

Invitations to attend the seminar have been send to councillors from all parties, headteachers, clergy from all faiths, representatives of the medical and caring professions, and agencies dealing with the effects of poverty and homelessness on a day-to-day basis.

Kash Karimzandi, of Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade, said: "We have a graph which shows the level of crisis support we have offered over the last 11 months. There are troubling peaks throughout the year and we can only envisage that becoming a more permanent state of affairs once the true impact of the cost of living pressures are felt by our residents."

CA has identified an increasing need for fuel vouchers and places that provide free hot meals, and as far as it is aware, there is now nowhere in Leighton-Linslade which offers overnight shelter for the homeless.

Chris added: "There are several organisations, agencies, and individuals working to achieve the best outcomes they can, but with similar problems in bearing the load; and there are areas where support work may be being duplicated."