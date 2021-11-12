Service in Great Brickhill to remember the lives lost by their servicemen

Great Brickhill will be remembering the lives lost by their servicemen this weekend with a traditional service on Sunday, November 14 at St Mary’s Church in the village. The Remembrance Service will start at 10.50am.

For those arriving earlier, organist Jerry Breslin will be playing some carefully selected and sometimes reflective music including part of Elgar’s Nimrod. Following the Roll of Honour, The Last Post and Reveille will be played on the cornet by Sara. The Readings will be read by family members who are descendants of those who lost their lives serving our country.

The Service will be followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the village war memorial on behalf of ex-Servicemen, Buckinghamshire County Council, the Parish Council, the WI and by the village High Ash School. The ceremony will be followed by refreshments at the village cricket club who are also supporting the event.

The service brings together a renewed team who are also celebrating the publication of a book: Great Brickhill Ex-Servicemen which is now available from Amazon here. The book is a compendium of résumés about local ex-servicemen. It gives an interesting insight to the background and in some cases life stories of the many local veterans who have represented our country, past and present.