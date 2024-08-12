Serving Bedfordshire Police officer in court over sexual assault charges
A serving police officer has appeared in court charged with sexual assault.
Detective Sergeant Mike Robinson, who has been suspended since the allegations were made, pleaded not guilty to two charges of sexual assault and one charge of common assault at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (August 8).
The allegations relation to an incident on March 22 while DS Robinson was off duty. He will return to Luton Crown Court next month.