Community grant funding worth £150,000 is set to benefit facilities and green spaces across Central Bedfordshire, including two play areas in Leighton Buzzard.

The Greensand Trust has been awarded £24,978 to improve accessibility and replace play equipment in the toddler play area at Rushmere Country Park, with this money coming courtesy of Rural Economic Prosperity Funding.

Meanwhile Tilsworth Parish Council has been awarded £25,000 towards new play equipment at Stanbridge and Tilsworth Recreation Ground.

Executive member for sustainability and climate resilience planning at Central Bedfordshire Council, and chair of the Local Partnership Group Tracey Wye said: “We are delighted that we have been able to offer these grants to such a wide range of community projects for which funding is vital and makes such a difference.

Upgrades are taking place to the toddler play area at Rushmere Country Park thanks to community grant funding awarded to the Greensand Trust by Central Bedfordshire Council

“We received an impressive 37 applications, each reflecting the dedication and commitment of our local organisations.

“Following a thorough assessment process, 12 projects were selected to share the £150,000 budget allocated for 2025.

“We greatly appreciate the effort behind every bid, but funding is limited. The successful projects stood out for their potential to deliver meaningful benefits and are expected to make a lasting impact on the health and well-being of our communities.”

