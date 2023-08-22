News you can trust since 1861
Doorstep Drop aims to help those in need in Leighton Buzzard
By Lynn Hughes
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 12:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 12:53 BST

Leighton Buzzard people are being asked to check out their cupboards for a food drive next month.

The Leighton Linslade Helpers Community Foodbank is hoping to collect more than 5,000 tins of non-perishable food to help with the expected extra demand normally seen as the charity heads into the winter months.

The Ultimate Doorstep Drop is being held from September 16 to 23, with residents being urged to sign up for the campaign. They will then be sent an email telling them when the parcels can be picked up.

A volunteer sorts vegetables and fruits in crates. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)A volunteer sorts vegetables and fruits in crates. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)
Sarah Cursons, chair of the community foodbank, said the cost of living crisis was having a large impact on people in the town. It currently helps 250 families providing food and support.

Sarah said: “People are in work and in poverty, they can’t afford their bills because prices are going up.”

Local businesses have signed up and Sarah is hoping at least 100 households will join the campaign.

She said: “We are asking you to collect non-perishable food items that you no longer need that are in date. All these food tins will go back into the foodbank to help us with our increasing demand. From September 16 to September 23 we will collect these items off your doorstep during this time.”

To find out more about the drop go to this Facebook page.

The charity also takes donations of food parcels and online donations, details on how to claim a food parcel are also on Leighton Linslade Helpers website.

The charity is appealing for contributions including tinned meat, desserts, pasta sauce, tea, coffee, and long life milk.

