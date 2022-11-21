'Significant' fall in anti-social behaviour in Leighton Buzzard - but criticism of 101 response times is on the rise

The new policing hub for Leighton Buzzard was launched at Bossard House in September

Following on from several incidents this summer, including the desecration of Wally Randall's Memorial Bench, the force has seen a 35 per cent decrease in reports of anti-social behaviour since July, with 70 reports in July, and 45 reports in October. However, a debate continues to rage about the "widespread dissatisfaction" regarding the "speed and quality" of 101 calls and responses, and "huge" concerns about its control room staffing levels.

Speaking ahead of a town council meeting next Monday, which will debate the issues, Councillor Steve Owen (Barnabas ward) said: "There are two main issues that crop up: how long it takes to get through to 101, and that having finally got through to report something, nothing happens - police say that they haven't got the manpower, or that there's not enough officers. The crimes people are trying to report are burglaries, anti-social behaviour, criminal damage, theft of cars, affray, assault."

He added: "I recently read a report stating that there are 60 vacancies in the Bedfordshire Police control room. I want to know how this has been allowed to build up?"

Councillor Owen will present a motion to Full Council on November 28, calling on the Chief Constable, the Police and Crime Commissioner, and the MPs representing Bedfordshire "to urgently reassure" the council and public that: all the various shortfalls in control room staffing are being addressed; that the guidelines being used by Bedfordshire Police to respond to differing types of crime reports are made clear; and that regular updates on Bedfordshire Police response performance begin to be published.

Local policing Inspector Graeme Twyford said: “We understand residents have concerns about their local area and we are always looking at ways to improve the support people in our communities receive. Since the start of summer, we have seen an increase in concerns from councillors and residents about anti-social behaviour in the town and as a result officers have carried out a series of regular high-visibility patrols and engagements. The dedicated policing operation has seen a significant decrease in anti-social behaviour in the area.

“Work is always ongoing to adapt to increasing demands, and investments are being made into our local policing teams. We would encourage people to continue to report any crimes or concerns, as this helps us to build an accurate picture of what is going on in the area.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman added: "Each call which comes into the Force Control Room is assessed on the threat, harm and risk of the situation, and the 999 emergency line will always be prioritised. The Force Control Room vacancy rate, which has been quoted, is reflective of some attrition of staff in a thriving employment market. However, it also reflects vacancies created by growth, in keeping with our intention to invest in the control room; we have increased our budget for both police officers and police staff in the control room and we intend to fill these on an incremental basis in the months ahead. The vacancy rate quoted also includes an aspiration to over-recruit 12 police staff posts to ensure we can adequately offset attrition in the future."

Cllr Owen's concerns stem from his own experience in dealing with Bedfordshire Police.

On September 5, he says he was driving home and followed by a 'road-rage' motorist, a man, who pulled up near his drive and threw a rock at his windscreen, whilst Cllr Owen was still in the car.

But Cllr Owen claimed: "The police didn't visit or show interest."

He told the LBO that the incident was then closed on September 21, because the number plate given belonged to a woman who said that no-one else could have been driving the car. But Cllr Owen claims police didn't visit the woman's house.

He added: "I feel that I have been treated appallingly. It was attempted GBH on a senior citizen. How can people feel safe in the town when violent criminals such as these aren't caught?"

Councillor Owen is also calling for more officers in Leighton Buzzard.

He claimed: "We need proper policing in the town instead of the Bossard House 'broom cupboard'. I want a guarantee of increased police staffing for Leighton-Linslade.

"We are all between us paying money for the policing service, but I wonder what they are doing if they are not bothering with violent people throwing rocks."

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called to reports of fear of violence and criminal damage to a vehicle following an incident on 5 September in Vimy Road, Leighton Buzzard. An investigation was carried out which involved several lines of enquiry. If anyone has any information call 101 or report online quoting reference 40/51868/22.

