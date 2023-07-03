Silent protest as Leighton Buzzard’s controversial bus service officially opens

Launch of new bus service in Leighton Buzzard. L-R: Cllr Tracey Wye - CBC; Toby France - Head of Commercial, Arriva; Lyndsey Brannen - CBC; Matt King - Network Manager, Arriva; Cllr Kevin Pughe, Town Mayor of Leighton-Linslade.

Leighton Buzzard’s controversial new bus service officially opened on Saturday morning.

The scheme, which has brought protests, public meetings and a petition opposing the changes, was first introduced in May.

Central Bedfordshire Council says the changes will mean bus travellers can enjoy a new, improved bus service that connects more neighbourhoods to the town centre, with six-months free bus travel until December.

Launch of new Leighton Buzzard bus service. L-R: Charlie Costin - General Manager for Milton Keynes and Leighton Buzzard, Arriva Toby France - Head of Commercial, Arriva Cllr Tracey Wye - CBC Cllr Kevin Pughe, Town Mayor of Leighton-Linslade (in driver's seat)

It says the new bus network, operated by Arriva and funded by CBC, improves accessibility around the town with improved links to the town centre, local shops and railway station.

But residents claim they were not consulted over the changes and that many elderly, disabled and other commuters who use buses as a lifeline, will be left isolated with no public transport.

Protestors demanding more consultation and changes to the services, gathered with banners at the official launch.

Campaigner June Tobin said it was “a very dignified, quiet, silent protest. We were there for three hours talking to people passing by to raise awareness.”

Nearly 400 people have signed a petition opposing the changes.

Central Bedfordshire Council secured funding from residential developments in the east and south of the town to improve the local bus network.

A spokesman said: “The new services replace former bus services in the town that had become uneconomic for operators to run due to a fall in passenger numbers after the Covid-19 restrictions. Where timetables allow, stops have been reintegrated into the new services.”

It is hoped that by sampling the new services for free, travellers will be encouraged to shift to more sustainable modes of transport that will reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality in the town.

Councillor Tracey Wye, executive member for sustainability and climate resilience, said: “The new routes in Leighton Buzzard have increased connectivity across the town, enabling more people to take advantage of public transport.

“It is pleasing to see the timetable takes into account the fast trains to London, which is essential to encourage commuters onto buses.

“Boosting passenger numbers will make buses more commercially viable and secure the routes when the funding runs out.

“Our challenge is how to create a decent service for all our residents who rely on buses while making public transport a realistic alternative to driving.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to shrink their carbon footprint and reduce their dependency on car ownership, which will improve air quality and could save people money.”

Toby France, Arriva’s head of commercial, said: “Local bus services play such a key role in building vibrant, sustainable communities and we hope that our new routes and new buses will encourage residents to consider the bus as their mode of choice for travel across Leighton-Linslade.”