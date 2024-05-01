Singer hopes to be ‘undefeated’ in music marathon taking in Leighton Buzzard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A punk and folk singer is including Leighton Buzzard in a world breaking attempt to play the most gigs in 24 hours.

Frank Turner will be at the Crooked Crow Bar in the town at 2am on May 5, his ninth venue since starting out in Liverpool on May 4. He will also be promoting his latest album ‘Undefeated’ during the epic attempt.

It’s part of the first ever Music Venue Trust world record attempt to play the most gigs in different cities in 24 hours by playing fifteen shows across the country with each set running at 20 minutes.

Frank Turner on tour - photo Lukas Rauch

The previous (official) record is held by Hunter Hayes with ten shows and before that it was the Flaming Lips with eight. But there’s a serious point too. The challenge will support grassroots venues and independent record stores across the country.

The challenge is Frank’s aim to celebrate two huge landmarks - his 3000th show and the release of his upcoming tenth album ‘Undefeated’ on May 3.

The challenge will support grassroots venues and independent record stores across the country. Tickets and albums are available online here.

Frank’s effort will be supported by London’s No. 1 Taxi app FREENOW, who will be providing e-taxis for him to complete the almost 500 mile journey, which runs from Liverpool to Southampton.

Frank says: “With nearly 3000 shows under my belt, I’ve never been one to do things by halves or shirk a challenge - I once played all 50 American states in 50 days, for goodness sake. For the release of my tenth studio album, ‘Undefeated’, I will be making an attempt at a world record: the most number of shows in different cities in 24 hours.