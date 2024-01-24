The refurbished skate park

Leighton Buzzard residents will be able to have their say on future skate park facilities in the town as the Parson’s Close site opens for business again.

The skate park in Parson’s Close Recreation Ground has recently been refurbished at a cost of around £58,000.

But Leighton Linslade Town Council’s Grounds & Environmental Committee says the skate park needs significant investment to address the issues created due to wear and tear of this popular facility.

Repairs to the steel frames was carried out early in the year and the fabrication of the skins is also now complete.

A spokesman for the council said: “Looking ahead, a public consultation on the future of the skate park and wheeled facility provision within Leighton Linslade is anticipated to take place. We would like to better understand community need and what the community and users would like to see as part of any potential future facility.”