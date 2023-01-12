'Slimming World saved my life' - Leighton Buzzard man sheds an astonishing 13 stone

A super slimmer who ‘wanted to die’ has transformed his life after shedding 13 stone thanks to Slimming World.

Malcolm Davis, 63, was struggling to walk or even breathe before losing the weight – and says simple everyday tasks were a challenge.

And Malcolm, from Leighton Buzzard, knew his weight was having a huge impact as he struggled with health issues.

Malcolm now and inset, before the weight loss

He said: “I wanted it all to end, I just wanted to die. I was on various inhalers for my breathing. I struggled to keep myself clean – weighing 30 stones is not easy. I had rashes on my legs and needed Naproxen® for my back issues.

“I owe it all to my son Rhys. He showed me a Slimming World leaflet and asked what did I have to lose."

Malcolm managed to lose a staggering eight stone before the country went into lockdown – and has gone on to lose a further four and a half stone.

Since losing weight Malcolm no longer finds day-to-day life a challenge. He no longer has to use inhalers as his breathing has improved and doesn’t need to rely on pain relief as his back issues have cleared up.

And he’s even got engaged and started a new life with his fiancée.

Malcolm explained: “Pre Slimming World I would generally have toast at home and then McDonald's breakfast with extra hash browns on my way to work plus biscuits, cakes and crisps for mid-morning snacks.

“Lunch would be KFC or some burger meal from the burger van, more crisps etc for afternoon snacks.

“Evening meal was a takeaway – Chinese, Indian, Thai you name it. I always ate fruit and drink lots of water.”

Now breakfast is two Weetabix and the unhealthy snacks have been swapped for fruit. Lunch is usually poached chicken or salmon and tomatoes, and he enjoys a healthy home-cooked dinner.

“Tonight I have slow-cooked pork in onions, leeks and other veg with carrot and swede mash,” he said.

Malcolm he says he owes his life to Slimming World and would love to inspire others to join a local group if they’re looking for weight loss help and support.