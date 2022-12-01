Leighton Buzzard enjoyed a boost in the national spotlight last Friday, when the Small Business Saturday roadshow pulled into town to celebrate the area’s independent retailers.

The tour visited local business owners and community leaders, livestreaming their stories on social media. This included a visit to Kings Road Fashions, Jam on Toast Marketing and The Good Life Refill. A 'Small Business Happy Hour' on Instagram also took place with giveaways from Happydashery.

Chairman of LB First, Gennaro Borrelli, said: "There was a lively, buzzing atmosphere and there's nowhere better to start the festive season than Leighton Buzzard. Our lovely, small independents provide unique gifts, service with a smile, and competitive prices. They also make an important economic contribution and employ local people; if there's lots of money circulating in the area it encourages other new potential businesses to see that there's a great opportunity here!"

The Good Life Refill. Image: Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign, which celebrates small businesses and encourages consumers to 'shop local'. Supported by BT Skills for Tomorrow, the tour visited 23 towns and cities across the UK during November, as part of its official count down to Small Business Saturday on December 3. Businesses will be taking part and celebrating the day on social media, asking residents to like and share posts to raise awareness of small companies, while some may be offering discounts or special offers too.

Mr Borrelli added: "There will also be entertainment in town from Kevin McDermott, who will be singing live and performing some Michael Bublé numbers, while the Leighton Buzzard Scooter Club will be bringing along their Lambrettas and Vespas."

During the tour's visit in November, many entrepreneurs from across the region also took part in business mentoring and workshops, as part of a programme of online training and skills support that is being offered free by the campaign, on a range of small business topics.