Sold out The Crooked Crow Bar in Leighton Buzzard goes bonkers for John Otway!
The venue is operating at 50% capacity so that customers have plenty of space
As life gradually returns to the new normal as pandemic restrictions ease, John Otway brought some "bonkers" entertainment to Leighton Buzzard' s The Crooked Crow Bar on Thursday evening (August 12).
Described by his fans as "brilliant, but totally bonkers", John Otway performed live at a sold out gig at the independent entertainments venue in Waterborne Walk.
John, with his surreal sense of humour and self-deprecating underdog persona, had UK singles chart songs in 1997 with Really Free (along with Wild Willie Barrett) which reached 27 and then after a gap of 25 years, his song Bunsen Burner reached 9 in the charts in 2002 and was performed on Top of the Pops.
John, born in Aylesbury, still tours and has a good loyal group of fans. His 5,000th gig is scheduled in London in early 2022.
The Crooked Crow Bar is beginning to return to normal after lockdown and is presently operating at 50% capacity so that customers have plenty of space. The venue has a wide range of events including comedy evenings, rock and blues bands and much more. Future gigs can be found on the venue website at www.crookedcrowbar.com