Ben Goffe loves the energy of the show and admits it's hard work jumping about on stage for 90 minutes, eight times a week: "But the crowds we get are fantastic."

Former Cedars Upper student Ben Goffe - whose parents ran the Sarah Goffe Theatre School in the town for 13 years – is now appearing as the Handyman in the stunning West End production Choir of Man.

Leighton born and bred, Ben says it’s one of his favourite roles: “Because I’m basically playing myself on stage. That's what's great about the show, we're a group of lads singing different songs in a pub!”

The Jungle is a boozer like no other – it offers an uplifting celebration of community and friendship where everyone is welcome.

The Olivier-nominated show is 90 minutes of feel-good, foot-stomping entertainment unlike anything else in town and stars a wildly talented group of instrumentalists, world-class wordsmiths and sensational singers.

Talented Ben Goffe strikes a pose centre stage in the West End hit Choir of Man

Ben says they’re like one big happy family: “We're such a close knit cast as there are only 13 of us in the company. But everyone is lovely – from our wonderful band, amazing technical team and front-of-house staff to the box office and bar teams and security.”

He can’t remember a time when he didn’t want to perform: “My dad has been an actor for 60 years and has appeared in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Star Wars and Harry Potter.

"He used to take me to film and TV sets when he was working so I always knew what I wanted to do. I was always part of the school shows and my parents’ theatre school shows.

"Mum is an international ballet, tap and modern dance examiner and travels all over the world.”

Ben began his musical theatre training with them when he was three years old and started to play trumpet and 'cello at school.

He saw Choir of Man when it first came to the West End, again when he was auditioning and admits: “I really wanted to be part of the group of lads in The Jungle.

"I love the energy of the show. It can be hard work jumping about on stage for 90 minutes, eight times a week, but the crowds we get are fantastic.

"I perform a four-minute tap routine to 50 Ways To Leave Your Lover where I'm jumping on to a table, and the bar, and in between the two.”

There’s a real working bar on stage where the audience are welcome to mingle with the cast. Ben says: “People can come up and have a pint and we can have a chat and make them feel comfortable. It's a really nice start to the show.”

What makes Choir of Man so special is that it also has its poignant moments alongside the raunchy rock numbers.

Ben explains: “Our ‘home speeches’ are particularly lovely. These were written especially for us so we can each reflect on what home means to us . . . the good as well as the bad. It's such an emotional segment of the show.”

He still pops back to Leighton Buzzard every few months to visit his parents and younger brother Jack, as well as a couple of friends from school days.

Best of all he loves watching the canal boats from either The Globe or The Grove Lock pubs.