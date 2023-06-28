The charity helps the elderly in Zimbabwe

A charity is holding a South African-themed fun day jamboree in Leighton Buzzard next week.

Community Action Trust UK, which raises funds to help care of vulnerable and in need folk in Zimbabwe, is holding the fundraiser at Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club on July 8.

It's the third event the charity has held in the town.

Founder and co-chairwoman Tracey Jane Bell said the jamboree would be filled with live music, lots of entertainment for youngsters, and a magic show.

The fun starts at 1pm and goes on until 10pm, with music and dancing.

“The day showcases the spirit of "Ubuntu" with food stalls serving traditional cuisine, live entertainment, arts and crafts stalls ,supervised games and events for the kids and much more,” she said.

The event is £5, with children under 12 free.

CAT funds and monitor projects that focus on the development of disadvantaged, vulnerable, neglected and abused elderly citizens residing in communities around Zimbabwe.