Works on the M1 could cause traffic delays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in and around Leighton Buzzard will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

The road closures in and around Leighton Buzzard this week

• A1081, from 10pm October 2 2023 to 5am February 3 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm November 6 2023 to 6am February 9 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Sandhouse Lane to Eastern Way traffic signals and 40mph speed restriction for S278 works on behalf of Road traffic Solutions.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M1, from 10pm December 11 to 5am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to junction 9 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm December 11 to 5am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm December 11 to 5am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11A to junction 11 - lane closures for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm December 11 to 5am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M1, from 10pm December 12 to 5am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm December 12 to 5am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm December 13 to 5am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 to junction 11A - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm December 13 to 5am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 9 to junction 10 - lane closures due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M1, from 10pm December 14 to 5am December 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to junction 9 - lane closures for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.