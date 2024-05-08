The work is expected to start next September

Villages around Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable are to benefit from a £5 billion scheme to improve broadband access to hard to reach areas.

Homes and businesses in Eggington, Stanbridge, Hockliffe, Tebworth, Wingfield, Thorn and Kensworth will benefit from Project Gigabit with the work beginning in September 2025.

Commenting on the project, Andrew Selous MP for South West Bedfordshire said: “It is good to see all of these villages which are going to benefit, and I will press the government to see if the work can begin sooner. Having the fastest broadband is vital for our connectivity and communication and gives people the ability to live and work more flexibly.”

The government scheme targets homes and businesses that are not included in broadband suppliers’ plans, reaching parts of the UK that might otherwise miss out on getting the digital connectivity they need.