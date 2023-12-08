Mum-of-three Danielle Cross has been shedding tears daily for the children of Gaza. Now she’s conquered her fear of heights with a charity skydive and has raised more than £1,700 for Save the Children to help alleviate their suffering.

She says: “I clicked on a video that tore my heart in two. As the mother of three amazing daughters, I couldn’t imagine being in that situation.

"It was so distressing that I decided I had to do something. I started Googling fundraising ideas and skydiving came up.

"It’s something I’ve always wanted to do but was too scared – I remember standing at the top of the Empire State Building in New York years ago and feeling I was going to faint.”

The 38-year-old interior designer realised she’d have to conquer her terror one day and it suddenly fell into place to push her limits now: “The fear I knew I would feel hanging out of a plane was nothing compared to what those kids are going through on a daily basis.”

The skydive took place on November 26 at March in Cambridge.

Danielle admits to being terrified and excited in equal measures: “But once I was on the plane it was very emotional - I knew I couldn’t back out and the pressure was real.

"When we were half way up they opened the door and the nerves really kicked in - we were already so high.

"Then I realised I was first to go so I closed my eyes and embraced the jump.

"Within a few seconds I felt all the nerves disappear. It was exhilarating and fun, peaceful and surreal. I’d done it!

"Then there was a beautiful calm glide down, and I could see my kids and aunt waving.”

She’s also been overwhelmed by the interest shown by her two youngest daughters’ school – Stanbridge Lower.

She says: “It’s such a supportive and nurturing school.

"I mentioned the skydive to one of the staff and before I knew it, she’d circulated it and I had all these donations coming in.”

Headteacher Sam Gooding told the LBO: “Stanbridge Lower School are proud to support Danielle, who is raising money for Save the Children.

"She is such a great role model for the pupils here - it helps them understand there are others much less fortunate than themselves and to consider ways in which they can help."

Danielle is now determined to keep fundraising. She says: “The crisis in Gaza shows no signs of stopping and I’ll continue to raise awareness in any way I can.”

Her JustGiving page remains open – visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/savethechildrenofgaza?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fsavethechildrenofgaza&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share to donate.

Save the Children’s fundraising and engagement manager Robbie McCallum says: “We are so grateful for the support of Danielle and her incredible fundraising efforts for our Gaza Emergency Appeal.

"In horrific conflicts like this, we see the worst of humanity. But we also see the best – through people’s extraordinary compassion.