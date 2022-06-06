Stanbridge pupils create beautiful artwork to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Pupils in Years 2, 3 and 4 used portraits of Her Majesty and Prince Charles to create a collaborative art pieces, with each child tasked with incorporating part of a picture on a sheet of A4.

They had to carefully mix paint to create the correct colours, and once each child had finished, the Year 4 children pieced together the parts to make the complete picture.

A Stanbridge Lower School spokeswoman said: "As part of the curriculum, art plays such an important role in education and it was decided that as a school we would create lots of different pieces of art to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee.

Artwork by Stanbridge Lower School pupils

"The pictures take pride of place at the front of the school.

"I think for most of the children their favourite part was mixing different coloured paints, and colour matching - as you can see, the pictures are extremely close matched.

"The children were able to do this under supervision but used their own choices.

"We also had a whole school game of musical chairs, designed a crown from recycled materials, and sang the national anthem.

"The children took it in turns by year group to build their own palaces, too, and to create some portraits of Queen Elizabeth through the years, using sketching, crayons and pencils."

Each child was invited to design their own medal as a celebration of their hard work.

The spokeswoman added: "We had a wonderful day celebrating such an incredible achievement."