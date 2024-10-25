Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The stirring Royal British Legion March welcomed guests to All Saints Church in Leighton Buzzard for the organisation’s inaugural Poppy Concert – which proved a huge success.

An audience of more than 200 crowded into the church and doors had to be closed in the interests of comfort and safety.

The concert was the brainchild of branch chairman Stuart Clark, who is also branch standard bearer.

A spokesperson said: “Stuart had the idea of combining a concert with the Remembrance Service to launch the annual Poppy Appeal.”

Leighton mayor Cllr David Bligh (left) was one of the VIP guests at the Royal British Legion's inaugural Poppy Concert.

And pretty soon all the plans were in place – with a lot of help from the community.

The Leighton Linslade Concert Band agreed to play and the Chanteuses provided a choir.

Local businesses also stepped up to help and sponsor, including Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, Austin and Carnley Solicitors, Dillamore Funeral Service and the town council.

In addition, Blue Kirby Creative produced the keepsake programme, which was printed by Eagle Graphics Printers.

Singers from the Chanteuses choir entertained the audience with a medley of tune including In Flanders Field and The Poppy Red.

Various other RBL branches were invited and on the night standards from Toddington, Woburn, Clapham, Hemel and the Royal Navel Association joined that of Leighton Buzzard as well as a number of cadet groups, all under the command of Herts County Parade Marshall Tony Cousins.

VIPs included Leighton mayor Cllr David Bligh and the mayoress as well as All Saints vicar and branch chaplain Prebendary David MacGeoch.

The audience was treated to a wonderful evening of music, from the melodious voices of the all-female choir singing Flanders Field and The Poppy Red to a trumpet solo from Alistair Abington and a violin solo from Concert Band music director Steve Kent.

There was also big band music with a selection of Glen Miller favourites.

The keepsake Poppy Concert programme. It's hoped to make the event an annual occasion.

Concert-goers were encouraged to sing along to Land of Hope and Glory, Rule Britannia and Jerusalem.

The evening ended with the Service of Remembrance with the Exhortation, Last Post, One Minute’s Silence, Reveille and the Epitaph with the impressive standards parading for the final time.

More than £4,200 was raised for this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Branch president Cllr Mark Freeman thanked everyone involved with staging the concert, as well as the local community for their amazing support.