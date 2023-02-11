Star-studded concert will celebrate Leighton Buzzard band leader who fought Motor Neurone Disease

Nick Care, of Stockgrove, taught at Aylesbury Music Centre for over 30 years, but died aged just 62 in 2020 following a brave battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Now, his alumni from across the world - including conductor Jules Buckley - will make a special appearance at the Waterside Theatre on March 5 for an evening of "thrilling, high energy, swinging big band performances". All proceeds raised will go to the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) and its Bedfordshire branch, contributing to important research and providing support to sufferers.

Nick's widow, Kathy Gifford, who is producing the concert, said: "MND results in neurones and muscles degenerating over time, so what you could do yesterday you can’t do today. All the things he enjoyed doing; teaching, playing the trumpet, going for walks, being funny and witty, eating out, and making conversation with friends, were one by one, whittled away by the disease.

Nick (right) and Kathy with trumpet legend Mike Lovatt (Aretha Franklin, Seth MacFarlane, Gary Barlow) after a 'Big Band Special' concert with the Nick Care Big Band at the Court Theatre at Pendley, Tring, in Summer 2018. Image: Kathy Gifford.

"Despite all this, Nick being Nick, he almost ignored it; he carried on, stayed positive and kept everyone around him smiling and laughing."

Nick was diagnosed in 2016 with an inherited form of the disease, combined with Fronto Temporal Dementia, and was proud to take part research projects at the John Radcliffe Hospital. Meanwhile, Nick and Kathy had support from "excellently written MNDA literature" and volunteer Betty Jackson.

"Nick died from pneumonia, which commonly affects people with MND," explained Kathy. "But if it’s possible to enjoy doing what you can, whilst you can, rather than focusing on what could have been, then I think you can get the most out of the raw deal."

Nick had been the first of the Aylesbury Music Centre teachers to lead the way in giving concerts outside the local area - with trips to Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, and Harrogate - while his "high standards and delight at creating exciting performances" saw his musical groups claim forty national and international awards.

Kathy said: "The music profession, particularly in the Jazz genre, is peppered with alumni of Nick’s bands and lessons. Many others are working as teachers, concert managers, record producers, and in numerous parts of the music world."

Around a third of Nick’s band alumni who will play at the tribute concert now perform professionally, including Mark Armstrong (professor of Jazz at the Royal College of Music and artistic director of the National Youth Jazz Orchestra), and John and Matt Calvert (Quincy Jones, Goldie). Meanwhile, expected guests include Mark Nightingale on trombone (Frank Sinatra, Tom Jones, Madonna) and Mike Lovatt on trumpet (Aretha Franklin, Seth MacFarlane, Gary Barlow). And of course, Grammy award-winning conductor and former pupil, Jules Buckley, will fly in from Berlin.

The show at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre will start at 6pm, with the programme including Buddy Rich’s arrangement of West Side Story, Sing Sing Sing, and works by Django Bates, William Byrd, and three of Nick’s own compositions.