Paul and Sam Mardlin with daughters Poppy and Tilly

A charity ball taking place in Stewkley in June will be particularly poignant – it is taking place on the first anniversary of the death of one of its founders.

Paul Mardlin, along with wife Sam, have for years helped Fiona and James Pollard raise funds for Little Hearts Matter, a charity which helped the Pollards after their daughter Lucia was born with half a heart.

Their first ball was on June 22, 2019, and the June 2024 event was booked just before Paul’s death aged just 56, after he passed out at the wheel of his car on June 22 last year.

Sam Mardlin, James Pollard, Fiona Pollard, Paul Mardlin at the 2019 ball

Fiona, from Stewkley, said: “We felt Paul would really want us to carry on. Little Hearts is the only charity in the country that helps those born with half a heart.

"Paul was so passionate about helping other people and particularly Little Hearts Matter because of Lucia. Although this is incredibly difficult for Sam we made the decision to continue the ball in memory of Paul and raise much needed funds for Little Hearts Matter and a donation to St Michael’s School, Stewkley."

The first ball in 2019 raised £23,000 that was split between three organisations, Little Hearts Matter, Ronald Macdonald house and Stewkley primary school.

The organisers are appealing to local companies to help support the ball which is taking place at Dean Farm in Stewkley.

Fiona said: “We already have some support from Marcus Feinhols at Fine Homes property in Leighton Buzzard and Darren Rossiter from Energie fitness Leighton Buzzard and Liscombe park gym Soulbury.

“The cost of arranging such an event has escalated since Covid. Any amount of sponsorship that local companies could offer would be amazing. We are holding a charity auction and raffle and are looking for prizes.”

Lucia, now aged 10, was born with a condition called Double Inlet Left Ventrical, meaning she has only half a working heart. Although she still needs treatment, she will be starting secondary school in September.

To find out more about the work of Little Hearts Matter go to https://www.lhm.org.uk/