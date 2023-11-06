Stewkley FC first ever girls’ team celebrate sponsorship of new kit
Stewkley Football Club’s first ever girls’ team have been given a boost after getting new kit, thanks to a Leighton Buzzard business.
The club not only made history by kicking off the new season with an U13 Girls team, but the team were delighted to be sporting a new kit.
The team’s kit has been sponsored by Aaron Bodger who runs AB Vehicle Repairs based in Leighton Buzzard. Aaron is a keen supporter of the club who has further cheered the team on with his family at most of the games so far this season.
Club spokesman, Steve Barrett, said: “Following the demise of his daughter’s previous team, manager Tom decided the time was right to set up a girls’ only team in the village.
“Taking a core of the players from that previous team, and with the addition of girls from Stewkley village and friends of players, the team is now a squad of 14 local girls from Stewkley, Wing, Newton Longeville, Leighton Buzzard and Milton Keynes.
“The team plays in the Bedfordshire FA Girls Football League, which has 3 divisions, with Stewkley in Division 2.
“The girls have played half a dozen or so matches so far and have taken points off the top three teams in the division, which has seen the team in the top half of the table. Some undeserved draws and defeats in those first few matches, but that has been coupled with some great performances from the entire team.”