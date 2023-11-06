Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stewkley Football Club’s first ever girls’ team have been given a boost after getting new kit, thanks to a Leighton Buzzard business.

The club not only made history by kicking off the new season with an U13 Girls team, but the team were delighted to be sporting a new kit.

The team’s kit has been sponsored by Aaron Bodger who runs AB Vehicle Repairs based in Leighton Buzzard. Aaron is a keen supporter of the club who has further cheered the team on with his family at most of the games so far this season.

Club spokesman, Steve Barrett, said: “Following the demise of his daughter’s previous team, manager Tom decided the time was right to set up a girls’ only team in the village.

“Taking a core of the players from that previous team, and with the addition of girls from Stewkley village and friends of players, the team is now a squad of 14 local girls from Stewkley, Wing, Newton Longeville, Leighton Buzzard and Milton Keynes.

“The team plays in the Bedfordshire FA Girls Football League, which has 3 divisions, with Stewkley in Division 2.

